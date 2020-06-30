BioInvent International (OTC:BOVNF) submits a clinical trial application to European Medicines Agency, to commence Phase 1/2a study of BI-1808, a monoclonal antibody to tumor necrosis factor receptor 2 (TNFR2), as a single agent, as well as in combination with Merck's Keytruda, for solid tumors and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

The 120-subject study will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and potential efficacy of BI-1808, and investigate the expression of potential immunological markers associated with clinical responses.

It plans to file an application with the FDA in the coming months and expects to launch a U.S. study in Q4.