The economy is still 'far from healthy': New York Fed's Williams

While there has been some recent economic improvement, "the economy is still far from healthy and a full recovery will likely take years to achieve," New York Fed President John Williams said in a speech for an Institute of International Finance videoconference.

He stresses that "the economy's fate is inextricably linked to the path of the virus."

There are initial signs of an economic turnaround in hard hit areas like New York, but other areas showing large-scale outbreaks are seeing indications that the pace of recovery is slowing, he said.

Crucial to the recovery are the ability to contain the spread of the virus and care for the ill as well as fiscal policy's role in providing financial support during the crisis, Williams said.

"This timely support contributed greatly to the rebound in consumer spending and jobs that we have seen over the past two months," he said.

As for monetary policy, the Fed also took unprecedented actions to keep financial markets functioning and credit flowing. In summing up, Williams said the central bank remains "committed to using our full range of tools to support the economy and bring about a full and robust recovery."

