Energy Recovery (ERII -13.4% ) is downgraded to Neutral from Buy with a $9.50 price target, cut from $12, at B. Riley FBR, a day after the termination of its 15-year exclusive licensing deal with Schlumberger.

Analyst Thomas Curran says with the termination, Energy Recovery has lost the technology that is key to its ongoing effort to advance the VorTeq into commercialization.

"We don't view the official dissolution of this contract as a total shock given the accumulation of strains... [but] ERII should have been able to perceive in advance and then explicitly warn about the significant, and likely rising, odds of this outcome," Curran writes.

Longer term, Curran still thinks it is plausible that Energy Recovery can meaningfully monetize the VorTeq system.

ERII's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral.