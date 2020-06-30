New York adds eight states to quarantine list - Covid-19 updates

"You must self-quarantine for 14 days," says New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to prospective travelers to the Empire State. The list of those so-warned now includes California. The others: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.

The EU has extended its travel ban, with visitors from the U.S. continuing to not be welcome. Beginning July 1, folks from places like China, Australia, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Canada, and Japan will be welcome on the Continent.

Australia previously never had too much of a pandemic issue, but is currently seeing its worst outbreak yet, and now has its first stay-at-home order in a 320K population town in Victoria.

Arizona is now among those U.S. states rolling back some reopening measures.

Moving back to the Golden State, Los Angeles county is closing all of its beaches from July 3-July 6, and banning fireworks.