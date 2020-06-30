D.A. Davidson starts off coverage on Clorox (CLX -0.1% ) with a Buy rating on its expectation for a long-lasting heightened awareness of the role of disinfecting in public health

Analyst Linda Bolton Weiser: "The majority of the higher demand for disinfecting products is coming from incremental household penetration, not just stockpiling or higher use by existing households... We believe habits around disinfecting are changing for the long term, and that Clorox's sales may NOT decline in the high-single digits in the second half of fiscal 2021 (when prior-year comps get hard) as the consensus is projecting."

The firm assigns a price target of $256 on Clorox vs. the average sell-side PT of $194.19.