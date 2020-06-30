John Wiley & Sons (JW.A -1.4% , JW.B) has added Peloton exec Mariana Garavaglia to its board.

Garavaglia serves as Peloton's chief people and business operations officer, and she previously spent 11 years at Amazon.com holding leadership positions across human resources, operations and general management.

“Having started my career in education, I know how critical it is to help people develop the skills and knowledge they need to succeed, and the power Wiley has to transform learners to leaders who will create real impact in our world,” Garavaglia says.