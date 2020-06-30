ConocoPhillips (COP -0.9% ) has deployed the Mendix low-code platform to cut costs and increase efficiency, making it the first major oil and gas producer to use such technology across the company.

Mendix, owned by Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), allows companies to create in-house systems without hiring outside developers, since minimal or no coding knowledge is required.

ConocoPhillips has created Mendix 20 apps over the last 18 months, in one case using the platform to extract more oil at a Canadian field, Mendix says.

Low-code platforms are an accelerating trend as companies digitize; Amazon launched a platform called Honeycode last week, Google bought AppSheet in January to replace an older system, and Microsoft's Power App has existed for several years.