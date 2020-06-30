Stocks are comfortably in rally territory midday as technology takes its familiar role as market leader.
The S&P 500 is gaining 0.8% and the Nasdaq is up 1.2%.
The Dow is up 0.1%, hampered by a retreat of 6% in Boeing following yesterday’s bounce as the aerospace giant faced order cancellations.
Semiconductor stocks are topping the leaderboard for technology following bullish numbers from Micron, up 6.4%, and Xilinx, up 6.8%.
All 11 sectors of the S&P are in positive territory. Real Estate, up 1.6%, is seeing broad gains. Energy is bringing up the rear, edging up 0.1%, as refiners Phillips 66, up 1.9%, and Marathon Petroleum, up 1.9%, bucked a downgrade on HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC), off 1.4%, to Sell by Cowen.
In commodities, gold is up 1%, topping $1,800 for the first time since 2011. Oil futures cut earlier losses and were trading flat around $37.20.