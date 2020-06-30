Stocks are comfortably in rally territory midday as technology takes its familiar role as market leader.

The S&P 500 is gaining 0.8% and the Nasdaq is up 1.2% .

The Dow is up 0.1% , hampered by a retreat of 6% in Boeing following yesterday’s bounce as the aerospace giant faced order cancellations.

Semiconductor stocks are topping the leaderboard for technology following bullish numbers from Micron, up 6.4% , and Xilinx, up 6.8% .

All 11 sectors of the S&P are in positive territory. Real Estate, up 1.6% , is seeing broad gains. Energy is bringing up the rear, edging up 0.1% , as refiners Phillips 66, up 1.9% , and Marathon Petroleum, up 1.9% , bucked a downgrade on HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC), off 1.4% , to Sell by Cowen.