Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has motored right past the $200B market cap mark with a 6.88% push higher today.

Expectations are high that Tesla will top the early forecast for Q2 deliveries of around 65K units and could be close to a break-even quarter.

The EV stock may also be getting a little push higher today from Barron's talking up the potential for S&P 500 Index inclusion for Tesla.

"Inclusion in the S&P 500 might push shares higher into, and after, the second quarter Tesla delivery report, due in coming days. S&P 500 index funds might start to prepare for index inclusion if deliveries beat estimates. The magnitude of any bump from technical factors such as index inclusion are tough to size," writes Al Root.

"Tesla not being in the index is, frankly, a little odd. It's the second-largest car company in the world by market capitalization, trailing only Toyota Motor," he notes.