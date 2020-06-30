Herman Miller (MLHR -8.1% ) reports Q4 revenue decrease of 29.1% Y/Y to $475.5M.

On an organic basis, net sales and orders decreased by 34.9% Y/Y and 25.3% Y/Y, respectively.

Q4 Gross margin declined 210 bps to 36.7%, driven by reduced production leverage due to lower manufacturing volume resulting from COVID-related facility shut-downs.

New orders during the quarter of $535.3M were down 19.4% Y/Y whereas; Backlog increased 19.4% Y/Y to $470.8M.

The Company took decisive actions during the quarter to adjust spending levels in the near-term.

Also, had strong liquidity with cash and equivalents of $454M and positive cash flow generation of $30M.

The Company has now approved a dividend payable on July 15, which was originally scheduled to be paid on April 15.

1Q21 Guidance: The Company withholds providing guidance for the upcoming quarter while this COVID-19 uncertainty persists.

