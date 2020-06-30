Gowest Gold (OTC:GWSAF) enters loan agreement with Lush Land for C$2.5M facility for a term of one-year; interest rate is 10% p.a.

The company secures this additional loan to fund support the completion of its Bradshaw gold deposit's bulk sample beginning in Q3.

Meirong Yuan is a director in both Gowest and Lush Land. Loan is convertible and may be repaid at any time prior to maturity without penalty.

Gowest continues to hold discussion for further raising to complete the bulk sample and take Bradshaw to commercial production, targeted for 2021.