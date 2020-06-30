The legal battles over business interruption insurance policies have started as firms file hundreds of lawsuits against property & casualty insurers that won't pay claims on their policies.

The businesses that hold the policies and have been paying premiums for years say the shutdowns put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 interrupted their businesses and their insurance policies should cover their losses.

Insurers, though, say the policies only cover physical damage to their businesses, such as fire or storms.

To be sure, more than half of property policies specifically exclude viruses from coverage.

For the policies without that exclusion, plaintiffs' lawyers are making the argument that the virus sticks to surfaces and makes workplaces unsafe.

But insurers are ready to fight. "Lawyers and the trial bar will attempt to torture the language on standard industry forms and try to prove something exists that actually doesn't exist," Chubb (CB +1.0% ) CEO Evan Greenberg said in April on an earnings call. "The industry will fight this tooth and nail. We well pay what we owe."

The stakes are high. Some plaintiff lawyers estimate the issue could cost insurers amounts close to their liability from asbestos litigation ~30 years ago. A.M. Best estimates that at ~$100B.

A Wells Fargo analyst figures insurers' worst-case business-interruption liability at $25B, which is about the same as some Category 5 hurricanes.