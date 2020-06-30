While rivals including Shell and BP take multibillion-dollar impairments as a coronavirus induced economic slowdown weighs an already struggling shale sector, Exxon Mobil (XOM -1% ) has yet to write down any shale assets this year, holding to a belief that oil and gas values eventually will recover.

Several oil and gas accounting experts allege Exxon's reticence to adjust the value of shale assets on its balance sheet amounts to accounting fraud, WSJ reports, citing complaints filed with the SEC that say the company is deceiving investors by failing to write down much of the value of XTO Energy, a natural gas driller it purchased for $31B a decade ago, along with other assets.

Exxon's refusal to write down its acquisition of XTO is part of an "arrogant, aberrant, long-standing... posture" at the company, said one of the accountants, Franklin Bennett, a former Exxon senior accounting analyst, in a complaint filed under the SEC's whistleblower program that was viewed by WSJ.

Exxon says it is in compliance with accounting rules and SEC regulations about disclosures to investors.