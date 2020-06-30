Amazon Web Services (NASDAQ:AMZN) announces the Aerospace and Satellite Solutions unit, which aims to provide services for most space-related sectors.

Potential sectors include rocket launches, human spaceflight support, mission control operations, and satellite networks.

The unit is led by former U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Clint Crosier, who directed the establishment of the U.S. Space Force.

AWS VP Teresa Carlson to CNBC: "The aerospace and satellite industry needs the agility, speed, and flexibility that cloud offers."

Amazon already has a foothold in the space industry with its AWS Ground Station satellite connection service and Project Kuiper satellite internet venture.