Optinose (OPTN +25.2% ) initiates development of a new product candidate, OPN-019, which will combine the Company’s proprietary nasal Exhalation Delivery System (EDS) technology with an antiseptic that has been recently shown in vitro to kill the virus that causes COVID-19.

The product will be positioned as prophylactic treatment for asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms aimed at preventing progression of the respiratory disease.

The Company is focused on supporting the initial stages of development and intends to seek grants, partnerships, and/or other sources of capital to fund future development of OPN-019.