PPG (PPG +1.2% ) pushes higher after BMO Capital upgrades shares to Outperform from Market Perform with a Street-high $125 price target, citing improving end markets, cost cuts and cash flow.

BMO analyst John McNulty says his recent meetings with management and data tied to the company's end markets indicate the potential for PPG's earnings to recover during H2 2020 and surpassing expectations in 2021-22.

PPG "offers some of the greatest balance sheet strength and cash flows of any name in the space, which will provide downside protection in case of a resurgence in COVID-19," McNulty writes.

PPG's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish.