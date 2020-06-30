The FCC has designated China's Huawei and ZTE (OTCPK:ZTCOF) as national security threats.

That means they're covered companies with regard to a November ban on the use of Universal Service Fund support (which runs to $8.3B/year) to buy equipment or services from them.

“With today’s Orders, and based on the overwhelming weight of evidence, the Bureau has designated Huawei and ZTE as national security risks to America’s communications networks — and to our 5G future,” says FCC Chairman Ajit Pai.

"The Commission proposed that Huawei and ZTE be covered by this rule because of their substantial ties to the Chinese government, Chinese law requiring them to assist in espionage activities, known cybersecurity risks and vulnerabilities in their equipment, and ongoing Congressional and Executive Branch concern about this equipment," the FCC says.