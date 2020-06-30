Casino sector investors will need their hard hats on tomorrow when the government report on Macau gross gaming revenue for June drops. Analysts expect a year-over-year drop of around 95% amid tight travel restrictions.

"Consultants believe some smaller VIP players had come back to Macau with an expectation that quarantine restrictions would ease soon, though this seems unlikely now," warns UBS analyst Robyn Farley. She notes that over 60% of commercial flights in Beijing were cancelled last week due to the new outbreak of COVID cases.

If there is some goods news for the sector, it is that more analysts now expect the gaming concessions will receive a one-year extension. A pushback of the concession process would be a positive for operators since it would push any rebid risk further into the future.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY). MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).

Related ETF: BJK.