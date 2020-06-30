Regions Financial (RF +1.6% ) reports its preliminary stress capital buffer will be 3.0%, as determined by the Fed.

That's slightly higher than the floor of 2.5%.

The bank said it believes its interest rate hedging program, which became effective in 2020, will provide "substantial resilience to pretax pre-provision net revenue."

Regions said its board will evaluate the common stock dividend at its regularly scheduled in July 2020.

Last week, the Fed instructed banks to cap their Q3 dividends at Q2 levels and to continue suspending share repurchases for Q3. Regions' Q2 dividend was 15.5 cents per share.