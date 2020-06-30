YouTube TV raises price again, with new ViacomCBS channels

A well-regarded cord-cutting option is starting to look more like the old bundle: YouTube (GOOG -0.2% , GOOGL) is again raising the price of its live-TV offering YouTube TV.

Just past its third birthday, YouTube TV is raising its monthly bill to $64.99 from $49.99, effective today.

"We don’t take these decisions lightly, and realize how hard this is for our members," the company says. "That said, this new price reflects the rising cost of content and we also believe it reflects the complete value of YouTube TV, from our breadth of content to the features that are changing how we watch live TV."

Along with the price hike, YouTube is touting today's launch of added channels from ViacomCBS (VIAC +0.2% , VIACA +0.5% ): BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land and VH1. (Smaller channels from ViacomCBS such as MTV2 and Nick Jr. are joining the service at a later date.)

The base plan on YouTube TV now numbers more than 85 channels.