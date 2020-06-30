PNC Financial Services (PNC +1.8% ) keeps its Q3 dividend at $1.15 per share, the same level as its Q2 dividend.

The bank's preliminary stress capital buffer, as determined by the Fed, is 2.5%, which is the regulatory floor and the minimum SCB amount.

"PNC's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio significantly exceeds the regulatory minimum (4.5%) plus our SCB, reflecting our strong capital levels entering 2020 and the gain on the recent sale of our investment in BlackRock," the company said in a statement.

Continues to plan suspending its share repurchase program for the rest of the year, in accordance with the Fed's instructions given last week.