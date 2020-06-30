ONEOK (OKE +1.8% ) says it entered into a second amendment to its $2.5B revolving credit agreement which modifies its leverage ratio, according to an SEC filing.

The company says the amended leverage ratio will allow it to net as much as $700M in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents against consolidated debt for quarters ending June 30 through Dec. 31 2020.

ONEOK recently launched a 26M-share public offering, which one analyst said may delay a dividend cut but does not necessarily end the need for one.