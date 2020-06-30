A strong earning report from Conagra Brands (CAG +5.1%) and continued anxiety over COVID-19 hotspots has sent investors back into food stocks again.
Conagra pointed to continued strong demand for pantry-type foods, while hospital administrators in Texas and Florida are noting an increase in COVID hospitalizations for people under 40 years of age.
Notable gainers on the day include Pilgrim's Pride (PPC +4.4%), Darling Ingredients (DAR +4.4%), TreeHouse Foods (THS +3.7%), BellRing Brands (BRBR +2.5%), Hain Celestial (HAIN +2.2%), J&J Snack Foods (JJSF +1.9%) and Sanderson Farms (SAFM +1.9%).