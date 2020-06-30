The top human resources exec at Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) is retiring from the company and executive board following a spotlight on employee complaints about the lack of diversity at the company.

Earlier this month, a group of employees at Adidas had called on the supervisory board to investigate whether Karen Parkin had taken the right approach to address racial issues in the workplace.

"Going forward, I remain focused on working with my Executive Board colleagues and our leadership team to continue our momentum in Human Resources and to build a more diverse and inclusive Adidas," says CEO Kasper Rorsted.