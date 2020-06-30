Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tells the House Financial Services Committee that the Trump administration supports additional legislation related to relief loan programs.

He also said he sees bipartisan support to extend the Paycheck Protection Program funds to businesses such as restaurants and hotels that have been the most affected by the coronavirus.

Mnuchin said he hopes that legislation to repurpose the PPP funds can pass in July.

In his opening statement, he said further legislation should be "targeted to certain industries that have been hard-hit by the pandemic."

Update at 1:33 PM: Fed Chair Jerome Powell clarifies that the Fed is "not looking to raise capital standards during a crisis," in response to a question about the supplementary sensitivity analysis the Fed is implementing as part of its stress testing process.

1:36 PM: Mnuchin says PPP data will be submitted to the House's small business committee by the end of this week.

1:40 PM: Regarding the U.S.-China Phase One trade deal, he expects that China will live up to to its commitments.

1:55 PM: Asked about whether the Fed would consider eliminating the minimum loan threshold for the Main Street Lending Facility because it's still too high for many small businesses, Powell said: "I can see us down the road lowering the threshold," but the Fed isn't considering eliminating it altogether.

2:02 PM: Mnuchin and Powell both support Fannie Mae's (OTCQB:FNMA +1.2% ) and Freddie Mac's (OTCQB:FMCC +1.4% ) use of credit risk transfers.

Powell also presented his opening testimony.

Developing...

