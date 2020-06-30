General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.06 (+27.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.98B (+19.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GIS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 0 downward.

