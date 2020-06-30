Dish Network (DISH +2.2% ) is reporting progress on its plans to build out a 5G wireless network, with two big vendor agreements.

It's made a large purchase of radio units from Fujitsu (FJTSY -2.3%), and set a multi-year deal with Altiostar on its cloud-native Open vRAN software.

Dish will use Fujitsu's Low Band Tri-Band RU and Mid Band Dual-Band RU across its spectrum portfolio (an industry first for O-RAN radios).

Meanwhile, Altiostar's solution will allow Dish to dynamically scale its network depending on the applications and services being deployed.

That will allow effective service to multiple segments, "including consumers, enterprises and emerging 5G vertical markets," Dish Chief Network Officer Marc Rouanne says.