The TSA reports 625,235 travelers went through its checkpoints yesterday.

The traveler passenger throughput was up 3% from last week and 136% higher than four weeks ago, but still down 75% from last year's level.

If the traffic growth continues, monthly cash burn rates for airlines should also show some improvement.

The sector is having rough session today as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations tied to the virus continue to be in an uptrend in some hotspot states even as the Northeast part of the country has shown dramatic improvement.