The TSA reports 625,235 travelers went through its checkpoints yesterday.
The traveler passenger throughput was up 3% from last week and 136% higher than four weeks ago, but still down 75% from last year's level.
If the traffic growth continues, monthly cash burn rates for airlines should also show some improvement.
The sector is having rough session today as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations tied to the virus continue to be in an uptrend in some hotspot states even as the Northeast part of the country has shown dramatic improvement.
U.S. airline stocks: American Airlines (AAL -0.9%), Delta Airlines (DAL -1.4%), Southwest Airlines (LUV -1.7%), United Airlines (UAL -1.5%), JetBlue (JBLU -1.9%), Hawaiian Holdings (HA -2.3%), Alaska Air Group (ALK -1.9%), Allegiant Travel (ALGT -1.3%), Spirit Airlines (SAVE -1.7%), Mesa Airlines (MESA -2.1%), SkyWest (SKYW -1.6%).