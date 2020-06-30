Gold futures top $1,800/oz. for the first time since November 2011. Gold miners are still way off 2011 highs, but have been outpacing bullion recently.

Gold has been knocking on the door of the psychologically important level since mid-May and made a move in earnest over the last 10 days. August futures touched a high of around $1,804 before 12 p.m. ET.

The yellow metal is rallying along with stocks again, as it continues to eschew the traditional inverse relationship of equities and haven assets. Like during the Financial Crisis, gold tumbled in response to the pandemic and is now recovering, helped by a huge amount of stimulus cash from the Federal Reserve.

A further rally of about 7% will bring gold futures above their all-time high of $1,923.70 hit in September 2011.

“The demand destruction wreaked upon the U.S. and global economies and then the resulting unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus response here and abroad is the primary driving force behind gold performance this year,” Jeff Klearman, portfolio manager at GraniteShares, which offers a gold trust, told MarketWatch.

In contrast to the metal, gold miners are still way off highs. The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX, +2.3% ) is around $36.40, compared with its all-time peak of more than $62 in September 2011.

But miners have been outperforming bullion lately. Over the past three months, GDX is up more than 40%, while the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD, +0.5% ) is up 9.5%. GDX also has an edge in gains year to date.

While miners have been trailing physical gold prices since the secular bull market in gold ended in 2012, improving miner fundamentals and gold's strong outlook bode well for GDX, WingCapital Investments, who have a long-term target of $3K for gold, wrote in May.

WingCapital said they "notice that the top 10 holdings' EBITDA on aggregate has already surpassed 2010 levels, which make a solid case for GDX to eventually recover towards its peak.”

Overall, Seeking Alpha authors are bullish on GDX over the last 90 days.

Miners playing catch-up (GDX vs. GDX - 3 Months)