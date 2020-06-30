"Airbus is facing the gravest crisis this industry has ever experienced," CEO Guillaume Faury says as the company (OTCPK:EADSY +0.4% ) announces plans to reduce its global workforce by ~15K positions no later than summer 2021 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company says it will cut 5,100 jobs in Germany, 5,000 in France, 1,700 in the U.K., 900 in Spain and 1,300 positions at other sites, in addition to 900 jobs already eliminated at its Premium Aerotec unit in Germany.

Airbus says it does not expect air traffic to recover to pre-virus levels before 2023 and possibly as late as 2025.

Over the weekend, Faury repeated his expectation that Airbus' plane production will fall 40% during the next two years.