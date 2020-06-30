Intel (INTC +1.8% ) shares could double in the next two years, says New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu.

Ferragu sees a "stark contrast between Intel's financial fundamentals" and the stock performance.

The analyst writes that Intel maintains an over 90% share in its core markets despite manufacturing setbacks, and the company has "no competition in the high-end PC and continually growing universal server markets.

New Street has a Buy rating and $100 price target on Intel. The company has a Neutral average Wall St. Analysts rating.