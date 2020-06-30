Host Hotels & Resorts amends $2.5B credit agreement

Host Hotels & Resorts (HST -2.3% ) announced that it has successfully amended the credit agreement governing its $1.5B fully drawn revolving credit facility and two $500M term loans.

Amendment to include key terms for the covenant relief period- beginning July 1, 2020 through the Q221.

The terms include waiver of the existing quarterly-tested financial covenants, ability to fund up to $500M in ROI CapEx, permission to finance encumbered or unencumbered acquisitions of up to $1.5B with existing liquidity as long as the company maintains total minimum liquidity of $500M.

The company plans to voluntarily repay ~$750M (June 30) of borrowings outstanding under its $1.5B fully-drawn revolving credit facility.