Forum Energy Technologies (FET -4.9% ) plunges as Piper Sandler downgrades shares to Neutral from Overweight with a $40 price target, expecting consolidated revenues to cut in half this year before recovering in H2 2021 and in 2022.

The firm models a tapering toward modestly negative EBITDA in H2 following Q2 trough earnings, while high leverage and constrained liquidity runway keep the equity at the far end of the risk spectrum within its coverage universe of small-cap and mid-cap energy names, barring upside surprises on free cash flow.

FET's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bearish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.