The Michigan Public Service Commission denies a request by Enbridge (ENB -0.1% ) for a declaratory ruling and instant approval of its planned $500M Line 5 tunnel project under the Straits of Mackinac to house a replacement oil and gas transmission line.

Instead of fast-tracking approval, the PSC will require a full contested hearing process for the proposal, setting an Aug. 24 hearing to provide an overview of its process and Enbridge's application, and to allow for public comments.

Pending receipt of all permits and regulatory approvals, Enbridge says it expects to complete construction of the tunnel and replacement pipeline in 2024.

A judge is considering whether to extend his temporary order halting oil and gas flows through Line 5 until Michigan authorities assess damage to an anchor support holding one of the twin pipes.