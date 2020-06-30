Simon Property (SPG -0.2% ) may be interested in owning J.C. Penney (OTCPK:JCPNQ -5.9% ) in order to redevelop choice pieces of real estate, Compass Point analyst Floris van Dijkum writes in a note.

“We believe Simon wants to control the J.C. Penney boxes and land so that it can ultimately redevelop many of these in order to densify and introduce mixed use elements,” van Dijkum said.

That could "unlock significantly greater value while boosting traffic for real estate," according to the note.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that Simon, Brookfield and Authentic Brands were considering making a bid for the department store chain that's now in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

If Simon succeeds in buying J.C. Penney, it would mark its third purchase of a retailer; it bought Forever 21 out of bankruptcy in February and Aeropostale in 2016.