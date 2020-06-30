Karora Resources (OTCQX:KRRGF +1.5% ) and Maverix Metals (MMX +5.2% ) agree to reduce the gold royalty at Karora's Beta Hunt mine which, at closing, will create a strategic partnership

Maverix has agreed with Karora to reduce the royalty on Beta Hunt gold production from 7.5% to 4.75% effective July 1, 2020.

As consideration for the reduction, Karora will pay $5M in cash in two equal installments of $2.5M, and issue 35.1M shares at C$0.506/share to Maverix.

First installment will be paid on closing and the second payment to be made in January 2021.