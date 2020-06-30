Jamf, Apple device software maker, files for IPO

Jamf (JAMF) files for an initial public offering with a $100M placeholder value. The company has yet to decide on the number of shares to offer or the ticker.

In January, Bloomberg reported that Jamf wanted to be valued at about $3B in the listing.

The mobile device management company's software lets organizations manage large numbers of Apple devices at one time.

Jamf reported an $8.3M net loss on $60M in revenue for the three-month period ending in March. In the prior year's quarter, revenue was $44M with $9M in losses.

PE firm Vista paid $734M for a majority stake in Jamf in 2017.

Related: Last week, news broke that Apple had acquired Jamf competitor Fleetsmith for undisclosed terms.