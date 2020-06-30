A recent survey by Piper Sandler indicates a sustainable lift for food-at-home sales of perhaps 15% or more.

Analyst Michael Lavery says two-thirds of respondents said they are likely to continue to eat more at home, even in a post-pandemic world. The percentage was just slightly lower than the level from April and May.

Lavery and team point to General Mills (GIS +0.4% ), B&G Foods (BGS -1.3% ) and Campbell Soup (CPB +0.1% ) as big packaged food winners and see a smaller benefit for Hain Celestial (HAIN +1.8% ), Kellogg (K +0.6% ), Mondelez International (MDLZ +0.3% ) and Hershey (HSY +0.8% ).

Food stocks are outperformers on the day.