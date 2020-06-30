Kirkland Lake Gold (KL +3.8% ) re-issues FY 2020 guidance after withdrawing it in early April due to the impact of COVID-19.

Following the ramp-up of operations at Detour Lake and Macassa, whose operations were reduced operations as part of the company's virus response, Kirkland Lake now sees full-year production of 1.35K-1.4K oz. vs. its prior outlook of 1.47M-1.54M and 2019 production of 974.6K oz.

Kirkland Lake says the change from previous guidance reflects the removal of production guidance for the Holt Complex after March 31 and lower expected levels of production at Macassa due largely to COVID-19.

All-in sustaining costs for the full year are forecast at $790-$810/oz. vs. prior guidance of $820-$840/oz.

The company was sued yesterday in U.S. federal court for allegedly defrauding shareholders about its business plans before its purchase of Detour Gold caused a steep decline in its stock price.