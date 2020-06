Etsy(ETSY +3.6% ) is up 3.25% on the day and is now up 176% over the last 90 days as the online retailer continues to be a stay-at-home favorite of investors.

KeyBanc sees huge upside potential for Etsy through the sale of masks, with close to 70% of U.S. residents now wearing them in public as more scientists point to the COVID-prevention benefits. Analyst Ed Yruma says the firm's data shows a re-ramp in Etsy's mask business may drive more consistent results during Q2 and beyond.