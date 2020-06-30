Badger Meter (BMI +2.6% ) is initiated with a Buy rating and $71 price target at Argus Research as a "well managed company [with] a long record of market outperformance and dividend growth."

Analysts John Eade and Angus Kelleher-Ferguson think the company - which designs liquid flow measurement products and related communications solutions for water utilities, municipalities and commercial/industrial customers - is well positioned for the future given its niche focus and capital structure.

Earnings likely will decline in 2020, as Badger Meter grapples with slowing end-market demand due to COVID-19, but sales and EPS should rebound in 2021, and the company is "well positioned for life on the other side of the crisis, with post-pandemic trends likely to favor automated meter reading and the adoption of remoteactuated flow restriction technology."

BMI's average Wall Street analyst rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral.