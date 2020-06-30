Bloomberg sources say Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) now wants Arcade games with high player engagement that will keep users on beyond the free trial.

Apple reportedly canceled development contracts with multiple game studios earlier this year as part of this shift.

Apple Arcade launched last September with a one-month trial and $4.99/month subscription price. The service now has a two-month trial and 120 titles but lacks a big hit.

The tech giant says it always planned to edit Arcade's lineup based on subscriber feedback.

Apple has reportedly set aside tens of millions of dollars to support Arcade game creation and has spent $1-5M on several titles so far.

Arcade forms part of Apple's Services revenue, which has become increasingly important as iPhone sales have slowed. In the fiscal Q2 report, Services accounted for $13.3B of the $58.31B in total revenue.