Netflix (NFLX +2.2% ) is naming Bozoma Saint John as its chief marketing officer, Deadline Hollywood reports.

She's coming from the same position at Endeavor, and replacing Jackie Lee-Joe, who's leaving Netflix for personal reasons.

Saint John was previously chief brand officer at Uber, and before that head of Global Consumer Marketing for Apple Music/iTunes.

“Bozoma Saint John is an exceptional marketer who understands how to drive conversations around popular culture better than almost anyone," says Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos.