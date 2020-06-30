India's Essar Group made a binding offer to Petrobras (PBR -0.2% ) to buy the 323K bbl/day Landulpho Alves refinery in Bahia, Brazil'ss second largest oil refinery, Reuters reports.

Petrobras also received an offer from Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Co., but it is unclear if the third pre-qualified group, China's Sinopec (SNP -1.6% ), also has delivered a bid, according to the report.

Analysts from Bradesco BBI have valued the refinery at $2.5B.

Petrobras reported earlier that it reached record daily production at its deepwater Buzios oil field, totaling 664K bbl/day and 822K boe/day on June 27.