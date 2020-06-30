Energy turnaround, tech help S&P to best quarter since 1998

Stocks finished strongly again with a second-straight rise in the last hour of trading and energy and tech taking the lead.

The S&P 500 closed up 1.54% , ending near the highs of the day. But the last-minute run just missed out on the S&P finishing the quarter up 20% (it did close out Q2 with its best performance since 1998).

The Nasdaq gained 1.87% and the Dow was up 0.85% .

Energy went from the laggard at the open to the top-performing sector at the close, rising 2.7% , despite crude futures sliding 0.7% . Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said today the worst is behind the oil market and he is “very optimistic” for H2.

Industrials were hindered by a retreat of 5.8% in Boeing following yesterday’s bounce as the aerospace giant faced order cancellations. Southwest (NYSE:LUV) also gave up some gains from Monday, sliding 1.8% .

Among the megacaps, Amazon, up 2.8% , led the Consumer Discretionary sector higher. Facebook, up 2.9% , rebounded for a second session and Microsoft rose 2.1% .