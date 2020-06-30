The FDA approves Ultragenyx's (NASDAQ:RARE) Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with molecularly confirmed long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders (LC-FAOD), a group of rare inherited disorders in which the body is unable to synthesize long-chain fatty acids into energy.

Triheptanoin is a highly purified, synthetic, 7-carbon fatty acid triglyceride specifically designed to provide medium-chain, odd-carbon fatty acids as an energy source and metabolite replacement for people with LC-FAOD.

The company says Dojolvi should be available in 30 days.

Management is currently hosting a conference call to discuss the nod.