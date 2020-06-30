Pending home sales continue to recover: Redfin

Pending home sales for the week ended June 21 are near 2019 levels, down just 3% Y/Y, according to Redfin's weekly market report.

Pending sales have risen 30% from pre-pandemic levels, helped by record low mortgage rates.

Completed home sales, though, are down 12% Y/Y for the same week. That's expected to catch up in late July or early August as pending sales close.

"While we've seen a strong V-shaped recovery in homebuyer demand, mortgage applications and pending sales, lack of supply remains the biggest impediment to home sales growth," said Redfin lead economist, Taylor Marr.

New listings are down 9% Y/Y for the week ended June 21, better than the 49% Y/Y decline in mid-April.

Price growth for newly listed homes continues to rise, increasing 10% from a year ago.

