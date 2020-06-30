No sports? No problem for ESPN Plus (NYSE:DIS), which is implementing a small price hike in August.

The subscription service will bump its monthly price to $5.99 from $4.99, The Verge reports, which makes it the same price as Hulu's baseline tier.

But that bump only applies to monthly payers. The advance-pay annual rate is still $49.99, and a bundle Disney offers (Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu) will remain priced at $12.99/month.

Also, existing monthly subscribers to ESPN Plus will be able to keep their $4.99/month fee for a year before being switched up to $5.99, according to the report.

Live sports are still making tentative plans to return at various points, but then ESPN Plus is not picking up the biggest-ticket sports, such as the NBA or NFL. Some of the service's best performers have been UFC title matches.

Speaking of live sports: Earlier, YouTube announced it was boosting the price of its live TV service, YouTube TV, to about $65/month from $50/month.