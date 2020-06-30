FedEx (NYSE:FDX) trades higher after FQ4 results top expectations.

The company says virtually all revenue and expense line items were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. While commercial volumes were down significantly due to business closures across the globe, surges in residential deliveries at FedEx Ground and in transpacific and charter flights at FedEx Express provided an offset.

Operating income was $907M vs. $577.4M consensus and $1.72B a year ago. The company's operating margin rate fell to 5.2% from 9.6% a year ago.

No guidance was issued by the company for FY21. Looking ahead, FedEx say it will continue to manage network capacity, making adjustments as needed to align with volumes and operating conditions. FedEx indicates that it also remain focused on last-mile optimization, including the continued rollout of the FedEx Express initiative to utilize FedEx Ground for the transport and delivery of select day-definite FedEx Express residential packages within the U.S. FedEx Ground will complete the integration of FedEx SmartPost packages into standard FedEx Ground operations by peak season. Capital expenditures for FY21 are targeted to be ~$4.9B.

Shares of FDX are up 7.28% in AH trading to $150.27.

Previously: FedEx EPS beats by $0.97, beats on revenue (June 30)