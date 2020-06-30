Tech giants have stepped into gaming through a cloud streaming service (Google Stadia), a subscription service (Apple Arcade), and Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) push into releasing games through its own development studio.

Amazon's free-to-play shooter Crucible launched in May to a tepid response, and the title is now heading back into closed beta.

Game studio Relentless says Crucible was released before it was ready, and the focus is now on "providing the best possible experience for our players as we continue to make the game better."

Earlier this month, Relentless extended Crucible's pre-season period indefinitely to add "features and polish" like voice chat. The studio also "retired" two out of the three game modes.